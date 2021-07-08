Oakland -Craig Public Schools to seek public feedback after publishing Return to Learn Plan

Oakland-Craig Public Schools is looking for public feedback after drafting a Return to Learn Plan for the 2021-2022 school year.

The plan is largely similar to the school’s 2020-21 Return to Learn Plan, but includes some adjustments that coincide with the expiration of recent health measures, according to an update shared by Superintendent Jess Bland.

One of those changes includes the basis for the risk level considered in the guidelines for the school. The school will now base its risk levels upon active COVID-19 cases in the school district rather than county level risk dials after the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department announced it would no longer use county level risk dials.

The district’s risk dials remain broken into four levels: low risk, moderate risk, elevated risk and high/severe risk.

Active COVID-19 cases that represent between 0 to 1% of the student staff population would represent a low risk in the school district. Cases between 1.01 and 1.75% of the student staff population would constitute a moderate risk for the district.