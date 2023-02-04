The building where Hotel Ranerva once operated almost a century ago now offers two new businesses for the Oakland community.

Eden, owned by Jean Schafersman, offers floral arrangements, gifts and event planning.

Venue 311, owned by Dale Jones, is available for special gatherings such as weddings, parties or just watching a game on the big screen.

“After Dale Jones purchased the hotel,” Schafersman said, “he approached me to possibly rent from him as it had plenty of space for my wedding and event planning business. I had always had the dream of having a storefront flower shop and decided if I was going to do it, now was the time. After walking into the building and meeting Dale, I knew it was a great fit,” she said. “I love to see old buildings come to life and I knew the hotel would be a grand place to host small events.”

Schafersman was born and raised on a farm north of Arlington and was active in 4-H for more than 50 years. After retiring from the healthcare field, she decided to start a small business. Eden opened on May 1, 2022.

“Preparing floral arrangements for my customers goes way beyond just choosing the right flowers,” she said. “I spend a lot of time listening to people talk about their hopes, their dreams and their losses.”

Schafersman recalled seeing a man come into her shop needing floral arrangements for his wife’s funeral.

“I probably spent a couple hours just listening to him talk about her,” he said.

Taking the time to listen as customers share their lives with her is a skill Schafersman developed during her years in healthcare.

“I had worked at Prairie Fields Family Medicine and at Methodist,” she said. “A big part of my work was listening to people share what was on their hearts.”

Both Schafersman and Jones see their work in the historic building on Oakland Avenue as a labor of love.

“I was probably the first to express interest in renovating it,” Jones said. “My wife, Linda, and I both love old houses and collecting antiques, and we love Oakland,” he said. “So this project means a great deal to both of us.”

“We deal with challenges head on,” Schafersman said. “We are able to problem solve fairly quickly. We laugh and joke a lot,” she said. “Dale and Linda are great people. They have a servant’s heart and together we have been able to serve the community well.”

Upon purchasing the landmark in 2021, Jones initially wanted to restore the 1927 building with minimal change.

“I wanted it to be something you could go back in time to its beginning,” he said. “Climbing the 26 steps up the wide stairway will lift you back 96 years.”

After retiring from farming, Jones was ready to shift his attention to renovating houses, something he’s been doing for the past 15 years. A native of Oakland, he continues running the insurance business he had started 43 years ago.

“I have rehabbed 10 houses,” Jones said, “and by far this is the biggest project. The floors on both the north first floor and all of the second floor had to be sanded and reconditioned. They’re all the original oak. All of the wiring on the second floor had to be replaced,” he said. “Another challenge was matching and staining wood trim to the color and style from 1927.”

In addition to heading up the renovation project, Jones has also enjoyed learning the hotel’s rich history.

“Hotel Ranerva was built by M. L. Trulson, who named it after his two daughters, Ranona and Minerva,” Jones said. “The north half of the main floor housed Goodyear Tire. The south side, where Eden is now, housed many businesses over the years, including a grocery and dry goods store, a café, a pool hall, and a bar,” he said. “The basement had Ranerva Laundry.”

Jones also learned that in the 1980s the building was used as a hangout for kids called The Escape, and approximately 25 years ago it was converted into a residence.

The numbered doors to the rooms upstairs still have their transom windows for ventilation.

“The second story was always a rooming house with the caretakers living there,” Jones said. “There were nine rooms upstairs and five on the main floor. I was told that back in the day, the steam engine trains would pass through and passengers would use the rooms for the night, then get back on in the morning and go on to complete their journey,” he said.

The large, 10-foot hallway runs the length of the building with the original French doors at the west end leading into the living room.

“The previous owner’s son had taken those doors, but I talked him into bringing them back,” Jones said.

A special piece of furniture in Venue 311 is the 1929 pool table.

“It doubles as a serving table, “Schafersman said. “We cover it with a decorative table cloth to match the occasion.”

Venue 311, which occupies the north half of the main floor, can seat 70 people and has a full kitchen.

“The original tin ceiling had to be prepped,” Jones said, “and some of it had to be replaced as the roof had leaked over time. It’s been repainted.”

The second floor now functions as a VRBO (Vacation Rental By Owner).

“Four of the rental units include a bedroom, a living room and a bathroom,” Jones said. “One unit also includes a dining room with a shared kitchen.”

Schafersman added other thoughts.

“The upstairs will allow wedding parties to dress for the ceremony,” she said. “And the bridal couple can stay for their honeymoon.”

Jones said he got a “steal of a deal” on the gold-colored, upholstered chairs used in Venue 311, paying a mere $2 for each one.

“All we had to do was paint the wood black,” Linda said.

Much of the antique furniture has been donated by the community.

“Everyone has been very receptive to the work being done,” Jones said. “They’re very supportive.”

Schafersman said she loves how people gather here to discuss the future.

“I have been most impressed with the friendships that have lasted for greater than 50 years,” she said, “and the people that return to the community to retire.”

Some of Oakland’s retirees stop in for coffee and offer to help “watch the shop” while Schafersman is out running errands.

“I have been blessed with the best when it comes to my merchandising, marketing, and design team as well as my bookkeeping and gift store staff,” Schafersman said. “We are a team that’s more like a family.”

Schafersman’s husband, Mark, is a cardiovascular sonographer at Methodist Fremont Health.

“He does not have the desire to operate a business, but wants me to be happy,” she said. “He can see that I am doing good for people and providing a good product for the community. He is very supportive.”

Schafersman and her husband, Mark, have three sons: Todd, Byron and Seth.

Todd joked that his mom may be “a little nuts” for doing what she’s doing, but he is quick to acknowledge how hard she has worked to fulfill this dream of hers.

“Now that she’s retired, she’s doing something she’s always wanted to do,” he said. “She loves what she’s doing.”

“And if you do what you love,” Byron said, “you never have to work another day in your life. I’m proud of her to be accomplishing that.”

Schafersman shared a little business philosophy.

“I am a strong supporter of small business,” Schafersman said. “We have all reached out to each other. I love young people and have a young lady come from the high school on Mondays to work for a few hours. A few young men from the high school come and work a few hours a week doing the heavy lifting. We had an open house at Christmas which was attended very well.”

Both Jones and Schafersman are proud of Oakland’s strong Swedish heritage.

“Our small community has been very acceptive of Eden Events, Gifts, and Floral and Venue 311,” Schafersman said. “People want to see progress and by updating the hotel they see progress.”