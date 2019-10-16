Adelaide Katherine Low

August 3, 1931 – September 29, 2019
Adelaide Katherine (vonSeggern) Low, 88, a longtime Lincoln resident, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Bryan East Hospital, Lincoln, Nebraska. She was born Aug. 3, 1931, on her family farm north of Fremont, Nebraska, to Harvey and Erna (Schmidt) vonSeggern.
Adelaide graduated from Fremont High School and attended Midland College for one year. She taught for six years, including Saunders County rural schools and at District 76 in Dodge County. She married Harlan G. Low on June 6, 1953, in Fremont. They eventually moved to Lincoln where she spent the rest of her life.
After 19 years, Adelaide retired from Cushman in 1997. She was active in 4-H and United Lutheran Church. She and Harlan also served as a “host family” for many foreign students attending the University of Nebraska and high school. Together they spent many years collecting and displaying Department 56 Snow Villages. They also loved traveling with family, visiting Hawaii, Europe, and most of the United States. Adelaide was deeply invested into family genealogy, delighted in Sunday crossword puzzles, political analysis, and of course was a devout Big Red football and women’s volleyball fan.
You have free articles remaining.
Adelaide is survived by her brother, Dale vonSeggern; sister-in-law, Betty Low; sons, Byron and Dennis (Nancy); daughter, Karen (Doug); four grandchildren, Kathryn and Christopher Low, Jack (Niki) and Anna Hepp; and one great-grandchild, Adelie Hepp. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan; daughter, Brenda; two brothers and one sister.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at United Lutheran Church, 5945 Fremont St., Lincoln, with Rev. Dr. Neal Anthony presiding.
Memorials suggested to United Lutheran Church. Condolences: lincolnfh.com.