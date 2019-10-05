August 3, 1931 – September 29, 2019
Adelaide Katherine (vonSeggern) Low, 88, a longtime Lincoln resident, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. She was born Aug. 3, 1931, on her family farm north of Fremont, Nebraska, to Harvey and Erna (Schmidt) vonSeggern. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at United Lutheran Church, 5945 Fremont St., Lincoln, with Rev. Dr. Neal Anthony presiding.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Memorials suggested to United Lutheran Church. Condolences: lincolnfh.com.