{{featured_button_text}}

August 3, 1931 – September 29, 2019

Adelaide Katherine (vonSeggern) Low, 88, a longtime Lincoln resident, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. She was born Aug. 3, 1931, on her family farm north of Fremont, Nebraska, to Harvey and Erna (Schmidt) vonSeggern. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at United Lutheran Church, 5945 Fremont St., Lincoln, with Rev. Dr. Neal Anthony presiding.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Memorials suggested to United Lutheran Church. Condolences: lincolnfh.com.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments