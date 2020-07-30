Adeline (Jirovsky) Vyhlidal
May 28, 1922—July 29, 2020
Adeline M. (Jirovsky) Vyhlidal, 98 years, of Fremont, NE passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Nye Legacy in Fremont. She was born May 28, 1922 in Cedar Bluffs, NE to James and Mary (Kunasek) Jirovsky.
Adeline lived in several locations, 7 to be exact, in Nebraska and Iowa during her childhood years. She married John Vyhlidal on November 28, 1945 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. The couple resided on Adeline’s family farm for 34 years and then moved to Fremont.
She was a member of St Patrick Catholic Church.
Adeline is survived by her sons; James (Sandra) Vyhlidal, David (Lynette) Vyhlidal all of Elkhorn, NE, John (Jane) Vyhlidal of Fremont; 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; and sister, Betty Price of Fremont.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; infant son, Steven R. Vyhlidal; brothers and their spouses, James and Elaine Jirovsky, Laddie and Joan Jirovsky; sisters and their spouses, Ann and James Suda, Mary and Edward Vyhlidal ; brothers-in-law, Richard Chestnut and Marvin Price; granddaughter, Michelle (Shelly) Vyhlidal Kriz; and great grandson, Thomas Stewart.
Funeral Mass is 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, NE. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM, with a Rosary at 10:00 AM, all at church. Burial will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church or The American Macular Degeneration Foundation.
