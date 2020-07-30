× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Adeline (Jirovsky) Vyhlidal

May 28, 1922—July 29, 2020

Adeline M. (Jirovsky) Vyhlidal, 98 years, of Fremont, NE passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Nye Legacy in Fremont. She was born May 28, 1922 in Cedar Bluffs, NE to James and Mary (Kunasek) Jirovsky.

Adeline lived in several locations, 7 to be exact, in Nebraska and Iowa during her childhood years. She married John Vyhlidal on November 28, 1945 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. The couple resided on Adeline’s family farm for 34 years and then moved to Fremont.

She was a member of St Patrick Catholic Church.

Adeline is survived by her sons; James (Sandra) Vyhlidal, David (Lynette) Vyhlidal all of Elkhorn, NE, John (Jane) Vyhlidal of Fremont; 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; and sister, Betty Price of Fremont.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; infant son, Steven R. Vyhlidal; brothers and their spouses, James and Elaine Jirovsky, Laddie and Joan Jirovsky; sisters and their spouses, Ann and James Suda, Mary and Edward Vyhlidal ; brothers-in-law, Richard Chestnut and Marvin Price; granddaughter, Michelle (Shelly) Vyhlidal Kriz; and great grandson, Thomas Stewart.