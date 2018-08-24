Oct. 1, 1951 – Aug. 20, 2018
Adrienne Berger, age 66 of Fremont, passed away Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at her home.
She is survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, Catherine Berger of Beatrice, Linda Blumenthal of Omaha, Janet and Tom Osborne of Auburn, Chris and Phil Allgood of Peru; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gregory and Kim Berger of Ralston, Paul and Renee Berger of Elkhorn; 16 nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews that were dear to her heart; cousins, other relatives and many friends.
A funeral service will be Saturday, Aug. 25, at 11 a.m. at Hemmingsen Funeral Home in Auburn. Burial will follow in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery at Auburn. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with family greeting friends 5 to 7 p.m.
Memorials suggested to Fremont Area Community Foundation on behalf of Fremont Community Thanksgiving or Fremont Heath-VNA Hospice Care.
Services are entrusted to Hemmingsen Funeral Home of Auburn.