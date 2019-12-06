September 12, 1924 – December 4, 2019
Agnes A. Wirka, 95 years, of North Bend, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Parkview Nursing Home in Dodge. Agnes was born Sept. 12, 1924, to Joseph and Agnes (Sedlacek) Mach at rural Weston, Nebraska. She married William “Bill” Wirka on Oct. 1, 1946, at Plasi, Nebraska. He passed away Oct. 29, 1994. The couple owned and operated Bill’s Drive-In Liquor Store in North Bend. Agnes continued operating the liquor store into her 80s. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church in North Bend and a very active member of the North Bend community.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Wirka of North Bend and Patricia (Jerry) Kammerer of Platte Center; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Agnes was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one brother, one sister and one grandson.
The funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at St. Charles Borroemo Catholic Church in North Bend. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend. Family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m., rosary will begin at 7. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery at North Bend.
Memorials may be designated to the family for a charity yet to be determined.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main St. North Bend, NE 68649 402-652-8159.