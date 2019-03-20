Alan D. Larsen

U.S. Army July 14, 1953 - March 15, 2019
Omaha - age 65, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and three
daughters on Friday, March 15, 2019. He was born on July 14, 1953, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Louis Larsen and Shirley (Evans) Larsen. Alan graduated from Benson High School in 1971. He served in the United States Army from 1972-1975, Military Police (Airborne). Alan founded Nova Microbial Technologies in 2002. He will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a faithful servant to his Lord and Savior.
Survived by beloved wife of 45 years, Deb Larsen; daughters, Sarah (Kenny)
Jones, Rachel Porter, Laura Larsen and fiancé Don Strazdas; grandchildren, Halie Buettner, Conner Buettner, Coby Buettner, Aliyah Buettner, Maia Buettner, Gage Crowell, Mason Crowell, Keeley Porter, Walker Porter and Alexander Strazas; brother, Robert (Jane) Larsen; and many other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by his daughter, Mandy Lea Larsen; parents, Louis and Shirley Larsen.
The service will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church, 2650 Farnam St., Omaha. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Roeder Mortuary's Gretna Chapel, 11710 Standing Stone. Interment will be in Arlington Cemetery, Arlington, Nebraska.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kountz Memorial Church Pantry.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel, 11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090, www.RoederMortuary.com