December 25, 1964 – October 14, 2022

Alan David Gentrup, a longtime construction worker in the Newtown, Connecticut, area, died unexpectedly at his home on Oct. 14, 2022. He was 57.

Alan was born Dec. 25, 1964, in Fremont, Nebraska, the son of Ed and Dottie Gentrup. In 1983 he graduated from Archbishop Bergan Catholic High School in Fremont and served four years in the U.S. Army before moving to Connecticut in 1988.

Known to his family and friends as Al, he worked more than 20 years for Canfield Construction Co. and more recently for Michael Burton Builders. He enjoyed fishing with friends, a cold beer, water skiing, and was the biggest Nebraska Cornhusker football fan in all of New England. You could also find him playing with his favorite dogs and hanging out with his good friend, George.

Survivors include his daughter, Liza Marie, his pride and joy and greatest accomplishment in life; his former spouse, Donna Gentrup, of Newtown; his father, the Rev. Ed Gentrup of Fremont; brothers, Gene (Patty) Gentrup of Liberty, Missouri, and Sean Gentrup of Lincoln, Nebraska; a sister, Audra Benke of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska; three nieces; and two nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother, Dottie Gentrup; sister-in-law, Kim Gentrup; brother-in-law, Rob Benke; and former mother-in-law, Jean Marie Piccioli.

Al will be remembered for his kindness, his big heart and his sense of humor. He will be missed.

A Memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with a rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

