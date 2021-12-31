January 31, 1953 – December 28, 2021

Alan Paul Hurt, 68, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Alan was born Jan. 31, 1953, to Clemence and Angeline (Goc) Hurt in Loup City, Nebraska. He grew up on a farm outside of Litchfield, Nebraska, and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1971. After high school, Alan attended Central Community College in Hastings, Nebraska. On Feb. 23, 1974, Alan married Rita Harden in Loup City. The couple lived in Hastings until moving to Fremont in 1986 where he was a parts manager at Platte Valley Equipment for many years. Alan’s deep knowledge of John Deere equipment was depended upon by farmers and customers alike.

Alan spent his whole life around agriculture, including growing up on a farm, and working for John Deere for nearly 50 years. He loved to fish, hunt, work on cars, and go to many car shows and antique tractor shows over the years. Alan deeply loved his family and cherished his role as a grandpa to his five grandchildren.

Alan was a member at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Rita of 47 years; daughter, Jennifer (Les) Novak; sons, Timothy (Emily) Hurt and Christopher (Leslie) Hurt; brother, Gary (Vicky) Hurt; and grandchildren, Brianna, Kaeleigh, Tristan, Sophia, and Audrey.

The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. There will be a short service following the visitation. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.