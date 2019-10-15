July 1, 1918 – October 13, 2019
Alberta Rowe, age 101, former Fremont resident, last residing at St. Joseph Retirement Community in West Point, Nebraska, passed away at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point on Oct. 13, 2019.
Alberta was born in Fremont, Nebraska, on July 1, 1918, to Albert and Christine (Launer) Weihe. She was the oldest of two boys and two girls. She attended a Lutheran grade school, then Fremont Junior High School and graduated from Fremont Senior High. Alberta took a few courses at Midland Lutheran College (now University). She worked for a Fremont attorney for nine years.
In 1940, she was married to Gale Rowe, and their family grew to include two boys and one girl.
While a resident of the retirement community in West Point, she enjoyed van outings, the musical entertainment, and the exercise group.
You have free articles remaining.
Alberta was a member of Arbor Vitae Chapter 92 Order of Eastern Star in Fremont, and the Fremont Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include a son, Stan of Newport, Oregon; daughter, Elaine (Robin) Karnes of Newport; sister, Dorothy Eggers of West Point; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Alberta is preceded in death by her husband, a son David, and both brothers.
A private committal will be in Memorial Cemetery, Fremont. Memorials are suggested to her church or donor’s choice.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.