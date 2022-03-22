Aldean S. Drieling

Aldean was raised on the family farm near Uehling, Nebraska, and graduated from Scribner High School in 1968. Aldean was employed at Hormel in Fremont for over 30 years until his retirement. He enjoyed playing music, boating, fishing, and camping. Aldean was preceded in death by his father, George Drieling; mother, Eileen Drieling; brother, Lyle Drieling; brother, Dorlin Drieling; and son, William Drieling. Among survivors are his brother, Gerald Drieling; brother, Roger Drieling; and daughter, Rebecca Drieling.