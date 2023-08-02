October 1, 1991 – July 30, 2023

Alec Robert Wright, 31, of Blair, Nebraska, passed away in the early morning of July 30, 2023.

Alec was born at Offutt Air Force Base on Oct. 1, 1991. He spent most of his childhood in Fremont, Nebraska, where he attended Trinity Lutheran School and Fremont High School, graduating in 2010.

Alec enjoyed being a big brother to his two sisters and spending time with his girlfriend, Alyssa. He will be remembered for being fun-loving, humorous, and just an overall goofball. One of his favorite things was helping on the family farm. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family. The greatest joy for Alec was becoming a father to his son, Ryker.

Alec is survived by his parents, Robert and Karrie Wright (Hilgenkamp); son, Ryker Wright; sisters, Kathleen (Kenneth) Jackson and McKenna Wright; nephews, Kenneth and Kieran Jackson; grandfathers, David Hilgenkamp and Larry Wright; grandmother, Cathy Wright; aunt, Sarah (Nick) Wischho; uncle, Josh (Mary) Hilgenkamp; cousins, Avari and Kayla Wischhof, and Addilyn and Brielle Hilgenkamp; his loving girlfriend, Alyssa Jackson; and many more loving relatives.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Joanne Hilgenkamp; and aunt, Jennifer Hilgenkamp.

Services will be Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Arlington Nebraska. Family to welcome visitors at 9:30 a.m. with funeral service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery and luncheon to follow.

All memorials will go to Alec’s son for his education and care.

Online condolences may be left at mosermemorialchapels.com.

Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington is in charge of arrangements. 402-478-4151.