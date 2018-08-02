Alexander "Alex" Powers

April 5, 2008 – July 15, 2018
Alexander “Alex” Lee Powers, age 10, of Gangelt, Germany, passed away as a result of an auto accident on Sunday, July 15, 2018.
Born in Papillion, he was a son of Tech Sgt. Brian Powers, USAF, and his wife Nichelle (Nelson) Powers. Alex was a kind-hearted, energetic boy who was proud to be a Webelos in the Cub Scouts. He enjoyed mountain biking, baseball, camping and was fearless. He also enjoyed being a big brother to his younger brother, Joey, and looked up to his big sister, Carley. He will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Carley Powers, and brother, Joseph Powers; grandparents, Bryan and Lisa Nelson of Fremont and Barry and Ann Price of Seven Valleys, Pennsylvania; great-grandparents, Elizabeth Smigal, Josephine Powers, Regina Price, Robert and Gladys Kort, and Larry Nelson; Godparents, Bradford Price and Brittney (Nelson) Patrick; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Alex was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Alex Smigal Jr., Donald Powers, Anthony Price, and Ruth Nelson.
A memorial service for Alexander will be held on August 11 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Christian Church, Bellevue North Campus, 10100 Cedar Island Road, Bellevue. Potluck-style luncheon to follow service. Please bring your own lawn chairs.