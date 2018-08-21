Jan. 30, 1929 – Aug. 16, 2018
Alexander John Wacker, a first generation American, passed from life through death into Eternal Life on Aug. 16, 2018. He was born at the family home in Lincoln on Jan. 30, 1929, to John and Mary (Neff) Wacker. He graduated from Lincoln High School, Midland College, and Central Lutheran Theological Seminary. He was ordained in 1955 and served Nebraska parishes in Fontanelle, Alliance, Hooper, and Lincoln until his retirement in 1994. He married Lois Louise Brokaw on June 14, 1953.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Lois; three daughters, Mary and husband, Dr. Jerry Seiler, Hastings, Margot Wacker, Keokuk, Iowa, Jeanne Williams, Lawrence, Kansas; daughter-in-law, Annette Wacker, Alexandria, Minnesota; 10 grandchildren, Aaron and Brigitte Seiler, Nicole Gordon, David Meyer, and Katie Winder, Johanna and Daniel Lohman, Reid, Evan, and Seth Williams; six great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Migliore; brother-in-law, Wilbert Verhoeven; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Debus, Elaine Kersten, Joyce Jennings, Patsy Andersen; brothers-in-law, Ed Brokaw, Roger (and Kathy) Brokaw.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Wacker; son, Jonathan; three sisters, Kay Senior, Frieda Schlange, and Esther Verhoeven; and four brothers, Phil Debus, Herman, John, and Danny Wacker.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lutheran School of Theology Scholarship Fund, 1100 E. 55th St. Chicago, IL 60615 or St. Andrew’s Seminary Scholarship Fund, 1015 Lancaster Lane, Lincoln, NE 68505
