Al was born June 24, 1933, in Wahoo, Nebraska, to Jim and Agnes (Cermach) Benes. He grew up in the Fremont area and graduated from Fremont High School in 1953. Al decided to become a heavy equipment operator for Schlueter Construction, then later an assembly worker at Valmont. In May of 1955, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and was stationed in Manheim, Germany, as a heavy equipment operator to remove artillery after the war and served until July of 1958. Upon returning to the states, Al attended auto and diesel mechanic school at Milford. After graduation, he was hired by Diers Ford as a specialist in tune-up and automatic transmissions. He later started his own business, “Al’s Auto and Truck Service” at the Texaco station. After attending auctioneer school, he also had Al’s Auction there as well. Al attended Law Enforcement Training to become a Reserve Deputy Sheriff for Dodge County and a Police Officer for Valley Police Department. For over 30 years, Al was employed at the Scribner Motor Plex as a race car technician and security guard, plus he mowed part time for Hurst Lawn Service. He was employed full time for Walmart for 19 years until his retirement, then drove vehicles for Gene Steffy’s Chrysler Motors and enjoyed seeing all the new cars. Al thoroughly enjoyed attending the grandchildren’s sporting events, taking them fishing and playing ball, as well as, traveling and telling humorous stories to make everyone laugh.