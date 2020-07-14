April 6, 2005 – July 10, 2020
Aliahna M. Patyk, age 15, of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Children’s Hospital in Omaha. She was born April 6, 2005, to Michal and Jami (Hammond) Patyk.
Survivors are her parents, Michal and Jami; brother, Camden; sisters, Nevaeh, Madison, and Isabella, all of Cedar Bluffs; grandparents, Gregory (Bozena) Patyk of Fremont, Teresa (Randy) Quick of Blair, Jimmie Hammond of Fremont; great-grandparents, Betty Cerney of Fremont and Jim Hammond of Fremont, Albert Cerny of Valley; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by great-grandma, Darlene Hammond; great-aunt, Anna Hammond; and a cousin, Leland Lockwood.
Celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The family requests patrons wear bright and joyful colors to the service.
Memorials may be directed to the family for a charity yet to be determined.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.
