Alice (Christen) Hagedorn

Nov. 14, 1955 – Aug. 22, 2018
Alice Jane (Christen) Hagedorn, 62, ended her journey on this earth Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, with her daughter, Elizabeth, and her siblings by her side.
The funeral service was Monday, Aug. 27, at 10:30 a.m. at St Anselm’s Catholic Church in Anselmo with Rev. Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will be at the St. Anselm’s Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the Alice Hagedorn Memorial Fund.
