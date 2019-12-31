{{featured_button_text}}
Alice D. Nuding

March 27, 1945 – December 29, 2019

Alice D. Nuding, 74 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health. She was born on March 27, 1945, in Mill Valley, California, to Harold and Doloris Bauer.

She was a member of Full Life Assembly Church and a previous member of Four Square Church.

Alice is survived by her sons, Ben (Jennifer) Nuding, Brian Nuding, both of Fremont; daughter, Dolores (Roger) Lowe of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; sister, Elizabeth (Steve) Erdman of Petaluma, California; and 6 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev Mike Washburn will officiate. Visitation from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2. A private family burial will be in Ridge Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025

Service information

Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
Jan 3
Funeral Service
Friday, January 3, 2020
11:00AM
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
