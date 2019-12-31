Alice D. Nuding
March 27, 1945 – December 29, 2019
Alice D. Nuding, 74 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health. She was born on March 27, 1945, in Mill Valley, California, to Harold and Doloris Bauer.
She was a member of Full Life Assembly Church and a previous member of Four Square Church.
Alice is survived by her sons, Ben (Jennifer) Nuding, Brian Nuding, both of Fremont; daughter, Dolores (Roger) Lowe of Cape Girardeau, Missouri; sister, Elizabeth (Steve) Erdman of Petaluma, California; and 6 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev Mike Washburn will officiate. Visitation from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2. A private family burial will be in Ridge Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025