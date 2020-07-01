Alice E. Feist

Although they did not have their own family, Alice loved children. She and Bud were the beloved aunt and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Alice was a writer of letters and kept a daily diary in which she recorded their activities and extended-family events. She faithfully remembered the birthdays and anniversaries of many relative and friends. She and Bud celebrated their 25th, 40th and 50th wedding anniversaries with celebrations attended by many.

In 1992, Bud was diagnosed with lung cancer and died on Dec. 28, 1992, after 53 years of marriage. Alice was able, with help from family and Wayne Seitz, a good friend and hunting partner of Bud, to continue living on the farm. In 2012, after a fall at home and at age 93, she moved to Shalimar Gardens, an assisted living facility in Fremont. Alice celebrated her 100th birthday on Feb. 21, 2019, with parties at Shalimar Gardens for residents and for close family. Please honor Alice’s memory by sharing a story or memory that you have of Alice on her web page at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com