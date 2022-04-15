September 7, 1922 – April 9, 2022

Alice F. Schwinck, 99 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Alice was born on Sept. 7, 1922, to Glen and Sarah (Million) Freeman in Nickerson, Nebraska. She graduated from Nickerson High School. On Sept. 9, 1945, she married Wallace W. “Wally” Schwinck in West Point, Nebraska.

In Alice’s early career, she worked for Crogan Cleaners for 10 years. She later worked for Neo Life Products and the Holiday Lodge in Fremont. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wally; twin children, Mary Jean and Larry Schwinck; son, Randy Schwinck; four sisters and four brothers.

She is survived by her daughter, Lori (Jeff) Rohloff; grandchildren, Melissa (Nate) Capron, Stacy Haswell, Tom (Alicia) Oldham, and Jon (Jen) Rohloff; and 8 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Pastor Anthony Gerber will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at Moser’s. Burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family for further designation.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490