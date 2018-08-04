Alice (Foreman) Vander Broek

July 15, 1915 – Aug. 1, 2018
Mrs. Alice Vander Broek, age 103, of Orange City, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at the Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City.
There will be a funeral service on Monday, Aug. 6, at 10 a.m., at the First Reformed Church in Maurice. The Rev. Ross Hoekstra and the Rev. Craig Parker will officiate. Following a lunch, interment will be at the West Lawn Cemetery in Orange City. Visitation with the family will be on Sunday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City.
Survivors include her two sons and their wives, Merlin and Carol Foreman of Johnston and Leland and Jean Foreman of Fremont; six grandchildren and their spouses, Lisa and Craig Parker of Indianapolis, Indiana, Lori and Gary Van Dalen of Newton, Joel Foreman and Paul Foreman, both of Fremont, Daniel and Allison Foreman of Prague, The Czech Republic, and Stephen and Kelli Foreman of Kodiak, Alaska; 13 great-grandchildren; three stepchildren and their spouses, Earla and Frank Bracken of Saratoga, California, Lyle and Rachel Vander Broek of Peosta, and Leo and Jody Vander Broek of Blaine, Minnesota; six stepgrandchildren; seven stepgreat-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Newman de Haas of Silver Spring, Maryland; two sisters-in-law, Wilma Foreman of Orange City and Judy Foreman, of Lakewood, California; as well as many special nieces, nephews, and families.
Memorials may be directed to the First Reformed Church in Maurice.
You may express your sympathy at www.oolman.com.