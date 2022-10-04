September 29, 1944 – October 2, 2022

Alice G. Colgan, 78, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She was born Sept. 29, 1944, in North Bend to Gail and Delores (Hartmann) Scott.

Alice was raised and lived most of her life in North Bend and moved to Fremont in 2015. She graduated from North Bend High School in 1962. She attended Wayne State College and in 1963, she married her high school sweetheart, Jim Colgan, on Aug. 24. They raised four children, Derick (Jill) of Nebraska City, Nebraska, Erin of Yankton, South Dakota, Anne (Dave) of Ventura, California, and Heather (Phil) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Alice stayed home and raised her children, while giving private piano lessons and taking night and summer courses. She graduated from Midland Lutheran College in 1978 and began her teaching career.

She taught for Snyder Public School from 1978 to 1980 and then Fremont Public Schools at Milliken Park Elementary in 1980. She later transferred to Linden Elementary until her retirement in 2004.

Alice was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, St. Charles Catholic Church and Altar Society and played organ for the church for over 40 years. She was a member of the Nebraska State Education Association.

Alice was known for her love of reading and enjoyed reading to the loves of her life, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Alice was happiest when doing things with her nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Alice is also survived by her two sisters, Delores Ann Soukup of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Beth Scott of Harlan, Iowa, and was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Wilson and Shawn Scott, and sister, Beverly Wunderlich.

The Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Moser’s in Fremont. A luncheon will follow the service. Graveside burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, southwest of Scribner, Nebraska, County Road K and 10 at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Memorials are suggested to Milliken Park or Linden Elementary School Libraries for children’s books.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.