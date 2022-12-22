Alice J. Kaup Hegemann

December 24, 1931 – December 20, 2022

Alice J. Kaup Hegemann, 90 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. Alice was born Dec. 24, 1931, in Dodge, Nebraska, to Henry and Elizabeth (Pieper) Kaup. She attended St. Aloysius Catholic School, District 18. Alice married Robert “Bob” Hegemann on Feb. 20, 1957, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church at Aloys, Nebraska. The couple moved to Fremont in March of 1964.

Alice was a homemaker and #1 assistant to her husband's business, Robert Hegemann Construction. She also sold garden produce on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, St. Patrick Women, Catholic Daughters and donated 113 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross. She helped make quilts for the Catholic Daughters to donate to children and family members in Fremont, and ran the Cake Raffle at St. Patrick's Fun Festival for over 25 years and also worked at the Bergan Lunch Program for 25 years. She was a past EME at St. Patrick Church. Alice enjoyed sewing and made all the curtains in her home, she loved dancing on Saturday nights and was the babysitter for two grandsons. She would always have homemade bread and kolaches ready for the kids when they came home from school.

Alice is survived by her husband, Bob; daughters, Doreen (Bill) Beaudette of Fremont and Lorie (Joel) Scherling of Lincoln, Nebraska; sons, Paul (Laurie) Hegemann of Fremont and Steve (Jennifer) Hegemann of Lincoln; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Hegemann of Littleton, Colorado; sister, Marjorie Hagedorn; sisters-in-law, Patricia Kaup, Dorothy (Myriam) Hegemann of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, JoAnn Hegemann of Howells, Nebraska; brother-in-law, Victor (Mary Ann) Hegemann of Southlake, Texas; grandchildren, Bryce (Tracey) Kolund, Benjamin (Sydney) Beaudette, Andy, Alex and Elizabeth Hegemann, Megan (Niraj) Patel, Jared Scherling, Schuyler, Dominick, Phoenix, Zayn and Ella Rose Hegemann, Barrett, William, Joseph and Heinrich Hegemann; and great-grandchildren, Shea, August and Ellis Kolund and Ravi Patel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Allen Hegemann; brothers, Leander and Clarence Kaup; grandson, Nicholas Hegemann; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Adolf (Lorene) Hegemann, Raymond (Arlene) Hegemann, Joe Hegemann, Leonard (Cecilia) Hegemann, Jerome (Adella) Fendrick, Richard (Helen) Schaultman, Dorelia Hegemann, Marius (Marie) Kruger and Hubert (Kathleen) Baumert.

The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Catholic Daughters Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. on Monday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation on Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and on Tuesday at church 1 hour prior to service. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be given to the Catholic Daughters.

