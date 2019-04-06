September 30, 1929 – April 1, 2019
Alice L. Dick, age 89, of Fremont died Monday, April 1, 2019, at Providence Place in Fremont.
Alice was born Sept. 30, 1929, in Blair to J.W. “Bill” and Anna May (Monke) Blatter. She was raised in Blair and graduated from Blair High School in 1947. After high school Alice worked in Fremont at Hormel Foods. She eventually moved to Fremont and on Dec. 26, 1954, she married John M. Dick. Alice continued to work at Hormel until she left to focus on her home and family.
Alice was a member of the First Congregational Church, UCC in Fremont.
Survivors: daughter, Elizabeth (Matt) McClelland of Castle Pines, Colorado; many nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband John on March 27, 2010; and her seven siblings, Ted, Pauline Lallman, Anna May Bruner, Bill, Helen “Pat” Barta, John, and Dorothy Albus
Alice's wishes were for a private service with burial in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the First Congregational Church UCC, in Fremont.
