Alice L. (Rahlfs) Christensen





July 21, 1927 – March 12, 2022

Alice L. (Rahlfs) Christensen, age 94, died at Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont on March 12, 2022.

Alice was born July 21, 1927, in Arlington, Nebraska, to William and Inger Rahlfs. She lived her entire life in Nebraska. She graduated from Fremont High School in 1945, and then continued her education and graduated from Midland College in Fremont. She earned her Teaching Certificate from the Nebraska State Department of Education and taught for many years in K-8 one-room schoolhouses in Saunders County. Alice married Ray E. Christensen on April 17, 1950. They were married for 60 years.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Fremont for 72 years. She was involved in Sarah Circle, United Methodist Women, the Quilters, participated in Monroe Ministries, the 8 to Eat, and assisted at funeral luncheons while a member. Other activities include the Dodge County Precinct Election Board, the Memorial Hospital of Dodge County Auxiliary, the Prairie Peacemakers, Girl Scout Leader and numerous charity functions.

Alice was a talented seamstress and quilter. She thoroughly enjoyed herself when working on a project, and there were many lucky recipients of these creations she sewed and quilted that will enjoy them for a lifetime. Her other hobbies included reading, tending to her flowers, family activities and traveling when she was able.

Alice is survived by her son, Randy (Jan) Christensen of Sammamish, Washington; daughter, Sheri (Dave) Melick of Columbus, Nebraska; three grandchildren, Julie (Nick) Zrust, Jeff (Linh) Melick, Ryan (Janeie) Christensen; and seven great-grandchildren, Neil, Coulson, Lauren, Sammy, Hayden, Aries, and Freya.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother and sister.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the First United Methodist Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Moser’s in Fremont.

Memorials can be directed to the First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund or family choice.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.