Alice R. Clausen

April 14, 1931 – October 19, 2021

Alice R. Clausen, 90, passed away at Fremont Methodist Hospital on Oct. 19, 2021. She was born on April 14, 1931, to Paul and Emma (Lambrecht) Timm near Telbasta, Nebraska, on a farm.

She married Alfred Clausen on Aug. 27, 1950, at Salem Lutheran Church of Fontanelle.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Janelle (Gail) Luedke of Hickman, Nebraska; daughter-in-law, Nancy Clausen of Deadwood, South Dakota; brother, Franklin Timm of Nickerson, Nebraska; sister, Lois (Dana) Palmer of Hooper, Nebraska; 6 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred; son, Robert “Bob” Clausen; granddaughter, Lynn; sisters, Mary Ann, Grace, Irene, and Darlene; and brothers, Charles, Harold, Lawrence, Paul and August.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont with Rev. Ernesto Medina officiating. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church in Fremont or the family.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.