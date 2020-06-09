July 25, 1952 – June 6, 2020
Allan Dean Arp, 67, was born in Fremont on July 25, 1952, the son of Harry and LeeAnn Chapman Arp. He attended grade school in Washington, Nebraska, and high school in Arlington, graduating in 1970. He attended Kearney State College and UNL before coming home to be a full-time farmer and livestock producer. He lived his entire life in the Kennard area on the family farm. He was active in the community serving on the Washington County School Board, on church committees, as a 4-H leader, and as a volunteer scuba diver at the zoo. He was talented in many areas and there was nothing broken, he couldn’t fix. He enjoyed scuba diving, team roping, card club, and traveling. His favorite pastime was being a grandpa, watching, teaching, participating, and sharing everything with his grandchildren.
Allan was married to Susan Wright Arp on Dec. 28, 1971, in Arlington. He is survived by his wife, Susan; son, Jason (Jennifer); daughter, Michelle Arp Strom, (Seth), and the superstars in his life, his six grandchildren: Cassidy, Taylor and Hayley Arp, and Jacob, Eastan, and Rylee Strom, all of Kennard.
Allan passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2020, following surgery.
Memorials may be sent to the Kennard Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, or Washington County Trailblazers Horse 4-H club.
Family visitation (following CDC guidelines) will be Wednesday, June 10, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Campbell Aman in Blair, Nebraska.
A private family service will be on Thursday, June 11, at 10 a.m.
The family will hold a larger celebration of life at a later date.
