Allan Dean Arp, 67, was born in Fremont on July 25, 1952, the son of Harry and LeeAnn Chapman Arp. He attended grade school in Washington, Nebraska, and high school in Arlington, graduating in 1970. He attended Kearney State College and UNL before coming home to be a full-time farmer and livestock producer. He lived his entire life in the Kennard area on the family farm. He was active in the community serving on the Washington County School Board, on church committees, as a 4-H leader, and as a volunteer scuba diver at the zoo. He was talented in many areas and there was nothing broken, he couldn’t fix. He enjoyed scuba diving, team roping, card club, and traveling. His favorite pastime was being a grandpa, watching, teaching, participating, and sharing everything with his grandchildren.