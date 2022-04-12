March 15, 1948 – April 3, 2022

Allan Ray Hildenbrand passed away on April 3, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at the age of 74 from complications of COVID, brought on through weakened immunity from treatment for multiple myeloma.

Al was a dedicated member of Walker Community United Methodist Church and a respected Electrical Engineer, Master Electrician and Electrical Contractor, working in the building trades of the Twin Cities for 40+ years. He was preceded in death by his son, Cole K. Hildenbrand (4/5/2018), and his parents, Marcella (Brown) Hildenbrand (3/7/2014), and Ronald A. Hildenbrand (12/18/1964). He is survived by brother, Gar Hildenbrand, and nephew, Sean Hildenbrand.

Allan was born on March 15, 1948, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Marcella and Ronald Hildenbrand, who both served in World War II. Al’s childhood was one marked by a strong curiosity in how things worked, which was nurtured with chemistry and erector sets. He grew up in the Evangelical United Brethren Church. Al’s mother, Marcella, was a teacher and very active with the Nebraska Conference of the United Methodist Church, and his father, Ronald, was a lay leader at the Evangelical United Brethren Church and repaired watches and clocks at Karl’s, the family jewelry store.

After graduating from Iowa State University in 1970 with a degree in Electrical Engineering, Al claimed Conscientious Objector status and went into deferred service as an orderly at St. Paul Hospital. Later, he held a variety of jobs, of which he particularly enjoyed being the caretaker of Elliot Barker Girl Scout Camp in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of New Mexico. Eventually he returned to the Twin Cities to qualify as an Electrical Contractor.

Al was a man with many interests. In his 20s, he used a treadle sewing machine given to him by his grandmother, Rose Brown, to sew a huge canvas tipi lodge in which he lived at various locations, and which stood proudly for years in the back yard of his South Minneapolis home. He rode motorcycles. He was a devoted baritone in the Walker Singers, the choir of Walker Community United Methodist Church. He was also a church trustee and delegate to the UMC’s annual conference. He was an active member of an online forum for Electrical Contractors shaping the National Electrical Code. He was a long-time practitioner of Co-counseling.

Al loved being a father. He was immensely proud of his son, Cole, and his stepson, Mason Reinhart. He reveled in their achievements, was patient with their growing pains and found creative ways to teach them life skills. He outfitted his old van with bunks and took them car camping to Nebraska and California. He loved to cook them hot breakfasts, and he then baked homemade birthday cakes. Al was also there for his deceased cousin Roger Hildenbrand’s son, Harley, and provided counsel and support to help him reintegrate with society after a rough patch.

Al truly believed in community, service, and connecting with people through time-well-spent. In that spirit, please join us for a celebration of Al’s life at Walker Community United Methodist Church, 3104 13th Ave. S, Minneapolis, MN, 55406 on April 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Walker Community United Methodist Church or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.