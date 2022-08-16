Allen "Al" Leo Hunke

September 10, 1948 – August 12, 2022Allen Leo “Al” Hunke, age 73, of Fremont passed away Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at his home. He was born Sept. 10, 1948, in West Point, Nebraska, to Vincent and Angela (Batenhorst) Hunke.

Al graduated from Fremont High School in 1967. He was employed by ADM and drove truck for various employers, including Lyman Richey and Mallard Sand and Gravel. Al was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. He was a Harley Davidson fanatic and a local member of the Corvette club. He enjoyed his time spent at his coffee groups and tinkering on cars.

Al is survived by sons, Craig Johnson of Scribner, Nebraska, and Jason Hunke of Fremont; daughters, Bobbi (Brian) Kudrna of Omaha and Laura (Tommy) Smith of Bennington, Nebraska; brothers, Pat Hunke of Minden, Iowa, and Steve (Karen) Hunke of Ankeny, Iowa; sister, Rita (Chris) Millet of North Liberty, Iowa; and 7 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Eugene, Art, and Dan Hunke.

The Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, also at church. Closed casket visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers, Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.