March 29, 1934 – November 15, 2020

Allen J. Cuda, age 86, of Hooper died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the Hooper Care Center.

Allen was born March 29, 1934, in Schuyler to Joe and Anne (Dudek) Cuda. He was the oldest of siblings, Duane, JoAnne, Lois and Kenneth. He attended school and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1952. He was a graduate of the Grand Island Business College in 1954.

Allen was Nebraska State Treasurer of Rural Youth in 1956 and President of Rural Youth USA in 1959. He married Darlene Langewisch on Sept. 30, 1962, in Fremont. She preceded him in death in July 2003. They lived on a farm near Schuyler for two years and in 1965 moved to the Langewisch home place east of Winslow where he continued farming. He continued to farm with his son until this past year.

Allen was baptized and confirmed at the First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler. He became a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Schuyler after his marriage and was a current member of Redeemer Lutheran Church of Hooper. He served on many committees, councils, and ushered.