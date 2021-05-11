Allen Jay Lamb

March 23, 1957 – December 9, 2020

Allen Jay Lamb passed away on Dec. 9, 2020, at the age of 63. He is survived by: his two sons, Nathan and wife Kristin Lamb, and Chad Lamb; his sister, Brenda Bechtel and husband Kevin; and his two grandchildren, Jackson and Krystin Lamb. Services will be held at Moser Memorial Chapel on May 15 at 10 a.m. He will be buried at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Allen was born to Shirley Ann Carmen (Johnson) and John Allen Lamb on March 23, 1957. He graduated from Fremont High School and went on to pursue a vocation in the HVAC industry for his career.

Allen had many passions that showed a love of life and family. He was passionate for cooking meals for family and friends. He loved nature and learned photography so he could capture its beauty. He was very compassionate and always gave to others selflessly.

His legacy includes two grateful sons for teaching them character and conviction, service to others and compassion to those in need and a love for life and God.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.