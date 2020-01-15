{{featured_button_text}}
Alma Helen White

October 15, 1921 – January 11, 2020

Alma Helen White, age 98, of Casper, Wyoming, formerly of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at her home. Alma was born Oct. 15, 1921, at Howells, Nebraska, to Frank and Emma (Everett) Dlouhy.

Alma married John V. White on Sept. 23, 1944, in Omaha. While they resided in Omaha she worked at the Martin Bomber Plant during World War II where she met John while carpooling. After moving to Fremont she worked at Hinky-Dinky, retiring after 20-plus years. John preceded her in death on Aug. 19, 1992, and son, John “Pat” White, on Oct. 29, 2017. She has been residing in Casper for the last 13 years.

Alma was a former member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. She loved her family, dancing, bowling and an occasional casino visit. She was a terrific cook and baker.

She is survived by son, Robert White of Fremont; daughters, Connie Ashba of Casper, Wyoming, and Mary (Shane) Rock of Elkhorn, Nebraska; brother-in-law, Joseph White of Westside, Iowa; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and several nieces.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, John ‘Pat” White; brother, Frank Dlouhy; 3 sisters, Stella Schulte, Vlasta Konsel and Emma Pekarek; and son-in-law, Leo Ashba.

The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. The Rev. Fr. Bill Cremers will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and a Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Friday, all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation continues on Saturday 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.

Service information

Jan 17
Visitation
Friday, January 17, 2020
5:30PM-7:00PM
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
Jan 17
Rosary
Friday, January 17, 2020
7:00PM
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
Jan 18
Mass
Saturday, January 18, 2020
11:00AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
3400 E. 16th Street
Fremont, NE 68025
Jan 18
Burial
Saturday, January 18, 2020
12:00PM
Calvary Cemetery
West Linden Street
Fremont, NE 68025
