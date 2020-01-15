October 15, 1921 – January 11, 2020
Alma Helen White, age 98, of Casper, Wyoming, formerly of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at her home. Alma was born Oct. 15, 1921, at Howells, Nebraska, to Frank and Emma (Everett) Dlouhy.
Alma married John V. White on Sept. 23, 1944, in Omaha. While they resided in Omaha she worked at the Martin Bomber Plant during World War II where she met John while carpooling. After moving to Fremont she worked at Hinky-Dinky, retiring after 20-plus years. John preceded her in death on Aug. 19, 1992, and son, John “Pat” White, on Oct. 29, 2017. She has been residing in Casper for the last 13 years.
Alma was a former member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. She loved her family, dancing, bowling and an occasional casino visit. She was a terrific cook and baker.
She is survived by son, Robert White of Fremont; daughters, Connie Ashba of Casper, Wyoming, and Mary (Shane) Rock of Elkhorn, Nebraska; brother-in-law, Joseph White of Westside, Iowa; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and several nieces.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, John ‘Pat” White; brother, Frank Dlouhy; 3 sisters, Stella Schulte, Vlasta Konsel and Emma Pekarek; and son-in-law, Leo Ashba.
The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. The Rev. Fr. Bill Cremers will officiate. Visitation will be on Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and a Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Friday, all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation continues on Saturday 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.