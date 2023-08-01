Alvina M. (Larsen) Hjortsvang, age 96, of Omaha, formerly of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Fremont, Nebraska, passed away July 20, 2023, at Immanuel Newport House in Omaha. Alvina was born Jan. 5, 1927, in Underwood, Iowa, to the late Oluf and Lillie (Bondo) Larsen. She graduated from Underwood High School in 1944 and earned her B.A. from Dana College, Blair, Nebraska, in 1948. Alvina married Herbert A. Hjortsvang on Dec. 20, 1950. They were blessed with two children, Barbara and Paul. Alvina was a social worker and counselor for Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska for 45 years, retiring on Dec. 31, 1993. She was a member of Saint John Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs. She participated in all women’s activities at church; member of the Witness Committee; PEO chapter IQ; The Booklovers; Inter-Faith Response; Alumni Council At Dana College; Danish Brotherhood Lodge #1 in Omaha and various other Danish organizations.