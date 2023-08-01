January 5, 1927 – July 20, 2023
Alvina M. (Larsen) Hjortsvang, age 96, of Omaha, formerly of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Fremont, Nebraska, passed away July 20, 2023, at Immanuel Newport House in Omaha. Alvina was born Jan. 5, 1927, in Underwood, Iowa, to the late Oluf and Lillie (Bondo) Larsen. She graduated from Underwood High School in 1944 and earned her B.A. from Dana College, Blair, Nebraska, in 1948. Alvina married Herbert A. Hjortsvang on Dec. 20, 1950. They were blessed with two children, Barbara and Paul. Alvina was a social worker and counselor for Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska for 45 years, retiring on Dec. 31, 1993. She was a member of Saint John Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs. She participated in all women’s activities at church; member of the Witness Committee; PEO chapter IQ; The Booklovers; Inter-Faith Response; Alumni Council At Dana College; Danish Brotherhood Lodge #1 in Omaha and various other Danish organizations.
In addition to her parents, Alvina was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert in 2001; brothers, Marvin Larsen in 1982, Arthur Larsen in 2013; sisters, Dorothy Larsen in 2005 and Ruth Benson in 2020. Alvina is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Gary) Repair of Omaha; son, Paul (Janet) Hjortsvang of Stanhope, Iowa; grandchildren, Lisa Kim, David (Christina) Repair, Cody (Samir Patel), Adam (Inga) Sanford, Sawyer Hjortsvang; great-grandchildren, Karina Sanford, Yohan Kim, Kaden Repair, Evelyn Repair, Phoebe Kim, Sophia Repair, Gabriel Kim; brother, Irvin (Bobette) Larsen of Treynor, Iowa; sister-in-law, Shirley Larsen of Council Bluffs; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. at Saint John Lutheran Church with a lunch following in the parish hall. Interment St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Neola, Iowa, on Aug. 9, 2023. Visitation with the family, one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Saint John Lutheran Church or Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska.
