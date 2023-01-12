October 7, 1931 – January 10, 2023

Alyce Marie Coufal, 91, of Wahoo, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest on Jan. 10, 2023, in Wahoo.

Survived by her children, Mark (Connie) Coufal of rural Mead, Cindy (John) Peterson of Wahoo, Bruce (Laura) Coufal of Wahoo, and Sandy (Roger) Fujan of Milton-Freewater, Oregon; eight grandchildren, Jeremy, Carrie (Peter), Melissa, Travis (April), Becca (Gideon), Maddie (Caleb), Emily, Cassie; four great-grandchildren, Julia, Briella, Tenley and Braxton; and other family members and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. Second St., Wahoo. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, with a 5 p.m. Rosary at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo. Interment at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo.

Memorials to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, St. Wenceslaus School or Bishop Neumann High School.

