Amy Behrens

September 16, 1968 – July 24, 2021

Beloved mother, wife, sister, aunt, Amy Behrens, 52, died July 24, 2021, with her husband by her side in League City, Texas.

Amy was born Sept. 16, 1968, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Charles and Ladonna Ward.

Growing up, Amy gained numerous friends, many who commented on her electric, endearing personality. Amy was extremely independent, moving out of her parents’ house at the age of 18. Amy would end up serving as a practicing nurse in the Lincoln area for several years, helping many in the community. In 1988, Amy met the love of her life, David, and the two tied the knot in 1991.

From 1994 on, Amy dedicated the next 20-plus years of her life raising her two sons, one of them who had a form of autism. Moving to the League City area in 1999, Amy was known to be the life of the party, seen at many social events in and around the area. She and her husband built their dream home in League City in 2016 and enjoyed many wonderful years there together.

Her interests included family, pets, nursing, fashion and music. She devoted much of her time and energy to her family.