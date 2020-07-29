× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Amy M. Clover

Dec. 1, 1977 – July 27, 2020

Amy M. Clover, 42 years, of Omaha, Nebraska, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at her home. Amy was born Dec. 1, 1977, in Atchison, Kansas, to Robert and Kathy (Carlson) Imus. She grew up in North Bend and was a graduate of North Bend High School. She then moved to the Fremont area. She enjoyed paranormal activities, singing and dancing.

Amy is survived by son, Dawson Clover, and daughter, Haylie Clover, both of Lincoln, Nebraska; father, Robert Imus of Fremont; mother, Kathy (Robert) Brossart of Rugby, North Dakota; fiancé, Jason Moore of Omaha; brother, Jared Imus of Fremont; sisters, Katie Imus, Dawn (Albert) Weichman and Lacy Imus and friend, Charlie Dondlinger, all of Fremont; grandmother, Nancy Bell of Washington; special friends, Jeanne Tillotson and Misty Everhart of Fremont; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by brother, Robert Imus Jr.; grandmother, Katie Davis and husband, Ed; and father-in-law, Robert Clover Sr.