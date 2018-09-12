Amy Marie (Vojtech) Beran

March 26, 1968 – Sept. 7, 2018
After an 18-month battle with cancer, Amy Beran passed away on Sept. 7, 2018, at her home in Sachse, Texas, surrounded by her loving family. Born on March 26, 1968, in Fremont to Joe and Mignon (Kammerer) Vojtech, Amy grew up in Fremont and graduated from Bergan High School in 1986. She enjoyed playing the flute, being on drill team, singing in swing choir, and watching her father coach football.
Amy graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1990 with a degree in Speech Communications and a minor in Business. She worked in human resource positions, was a caregiver through home healthcare, and a Mary Kay Cosmetics Consultant.
Amy married her high school sweetheart, Steve Beran, on June 9, 1990. After college graduation they moved to Lenexa, Kansas, where their two sons were born: Zach in 1994, and Nathan in 1995. In 1997 they moved to Omaha where she enjoyed being active in St. Vincent De Paul Parish as a cantor and other volunteer activities. In 2014, Steve and Amy moved to Sachse, Texas.
Amy was a volunteer at school functions and was President of the Skutt Band Booster Club. Amy volunteered for MDA, Special Olympics, St. Vincent DePaul, and Salvation Army. In both Nebraska and Texas, she participated in Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and led Bible Study groups.
Survived by her husband, Steve Beran; sons, Zach Beran and Nathan Beran; parents, Joe and Mignon Vojtech; sister, Tanya Hoham.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., followed by vigil service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, Sept. 14, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive, in Omaha. Interment at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont following Mass. Memorials to Amy’s favorite charities, the Muscular Dystrophy Association and the Skutt High School Band Department.
