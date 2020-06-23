× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 9, 1984 – June 19, 2020

Andrew “Andy” J. Pavlik, age 35, of Arlington, Nebraska, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. Andy was born July 9, 1984, in Fremont to Dennis and Christina (Knievel) Pavlik.

Survived by parents, Dennis and Christina Pavlik, Arlington; brothers, James, Fremont, Tim (Shawni), Wall Lake, Iowa, Joseph and Justin, Arlington, Matthew (Katrina), Blair, Jacob Wall Lake, Iowa, and Aaron, Arlington; sisters, Katie (Aaron) Beacom, Valley, Nebraska, Elizabeth (Kris) Kisela and Amy Pavlik, Arlington, Emily (Shain) Kephart, Kennard, Nebraska, Julie (Dale) Fritz, Fremont, Anne and Monica Pavlik, Arlington; grandparents, Nancy Knievel and Donald Pavlik; aunt and caregiver, Rene Knievel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Josephine (Josie) Pavlik and Raymond Knievel.

Private family funeral will be later this week at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington. Burial will follow at the Arlington Cemetery.

Memorials to LGS Foundation.

Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home, 232 West Eagle, Arlington, NE 68002 402-478-4151.

