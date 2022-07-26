 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Andrew (Andy) M. Manes

  • 0

Andrew M. (Andy) Manes

November 18, 1942 – July 19, 2022

Andrew M. (Andy) Manes passed away July 19, 2022, at home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a former Fremont businessman who owned Andy's on 1st and held court with his famous hot dog cart on 6th and Main in Fremont.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Charlene; his daughter, Maria (John) Pierce, and four grandchildren, Joseph, Abby, Ben and Sam, all of Kansas City, Missouri; brothers: Mike (Connie) Manes, Peter (Elizabeth) Manes; and sister, Jane Kucera; his sister-in-law, Pat Panozzo; and his beloved black lab, Pip. Preceding him in death are his father, Andrew (Marion) Manes, and his mother, Rose (Al) Saulters, and his sister, Patti Manes-Beiermann.

Andy was born Nov. 18, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from Fenger High School where he was on the swim team. Graduating from Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska, with his BA, he taught at Morgan Park High School in Chicago and coached swimming. He married Charlene in 1967. After teaching, he sold insurance and was drafted into the Army to serve a tour of duty in Vietnam. In 1970, they moved to Fremont to open Andy's Italian Village. Maria was born in 1973 and is the light of his life. Andy's last restaurant was Andy's on 1st. He loved Fremont and his business along with his family and many friends. Memorials to Fremont Area Community Foundation.

Private family memorial.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Historic Roman ship found during dive off coast of Italy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News