Andrew (Andy) M. Manes

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Charlene; his daughter, Maria (John) Pierce, and four grandchildren, Joseph, Abby, Ben and Sam, all of Kansas City, Missouri; brothers: Mike (Connie) Manes, Peter (Elizabeth) Manes; and sister, Jane Kucera; his sister-in-law, Pat Panozzo; and his beloved black lab, Pip. Preceding him in death are his father, Andrew (Marion) Manes, and his mother, Rose (Al) Saulters, and his sister, Patti Manes-Beiermann.

Andy was born Nov. 18, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from Fenger High School where he was on the swim team. Graduating from Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska, with his BA, he taught at Morgan Park High School in Chicago and coached swimming. He married Charlene in 1967. After teaching, he sold insurance and was drafted into the Army to serve a tour of duty in Vietnam. In 1970, they moved to Fremont to open Andy's Italian Village. Maria was born in 1973 and is the light of his life. Andy's last restaurant was Andy's on 1st. He loved Fremont and his business along with his family and many friends. Memorials to Fremont Area Community Foundation.