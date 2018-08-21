Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Jan. 5, 1924 – Aug. 19, 2018

Andrew J. Murren, 94, of Colon entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018. He was born Jan. 5, 1924, in Cornlea to Thomas and Bridget (Noonan) Murren.

Survived by his children, Tom (Julie) Murren, John (Jodi) Murren, Mike (Vicki) Murren, Mary Murren, Patty (Kevin) Matson; 13 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Norma Murren; parents, Thomas and Bridget Murren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joe and Viola Nanfito.

Mass of Christian Burial is Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Colon. Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 21, from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary, all at the church.

Interment with military honors at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Colon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Colon.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

Svoboda Funeral Home, 211 N. Linden St., Wahoo, NE 68066. 402-443-3624

