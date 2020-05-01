× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 27, 1977 – April 25, 2020

Angela Cain (Huffman), an event and wedding coordinator, was a resident of Keller, Texas. She passed away on April 25, 2020, at the age of 42 after a long battle with acute intermittent porphyria.

Angela is survived by her parents, David and Michele Huffman; her husband, Stephen Cain; her children, Ashley and Colin Cain; her brother, Matt Huffman; her grandmother, Marcy Gilbert; her grandfather, Robert Thew; and aunt, Cindy Thew.

Angela was born on July 27, 1977, to David and Michele Huffman in Fremont, Nebraska. She graduated from Fremont Sr. High School in 1995. After high school, she graduated from the Methodist College of Nursing in 1999 and worked as a nurse for 10 years. Later, Angela started her own event and wedding planning business.

Angela was a devoted mother to her children. She enjoyed vacationing with her family in Port Saint Joe, Florida. She also loved both her canine children, Clay and Ellie.

No services will be held at this time. Her family will celebrate Angela’s life when it is safe to come together again.

