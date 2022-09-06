Angela Elaine (Liester) Hayakawa
Angela Elaine (Liester) Hayakawa passed away Aug. 16, 2022, at her home in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, after an extended battle with cancer.
Memorial Service will be 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, Nebraska. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Online condolences may be left at: mosermemorailchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.
