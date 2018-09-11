Anita Fiedler

May 20, 1935 – Sept. 7, 2018
Anita C. Fiedler, 83, of North Platte passed away Sept. 7, 2018, at home. She was born May 20, 1935, to Martin and Irma (Lemay) Johansen at Büttjebüll, Nord Friesland, Germany. She attended schools in Germany later moving to the United States.
She was united in marriage to Fred P. Fiedler on Aug. 19, 1956, in Fremont, where the couple lived before moving to North Platte. As a family, they owned and operated Fiedler’s Meat Market, where she was known as the “Potato Salad Lady.” She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in North Platte.
Anita is survived by her husband, Fred; a son, Mitchell (Patty), all of North Platte; three grandchildren, Lance of Lincoln, Megan of North Platte and Michael of Lincoln; two sisters, Karen of Fremont and Marga of Germany; and a brother, Heinrich Johannsen of Germany.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Mark and Michael; two brothers, Arnold and Walter; and a sister, Hela.
A memorial has been established in her memory. Cremation has been chosen. Services will be at a later date with an inurnment at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.