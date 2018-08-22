Ann Costello

May 15, 1933 – Aug. 20, 2018
Ann Rita (O’Gorman) Costello, 85, of Greeley entered into eternal rest on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 23, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. Rev. Tom Ryan will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date at the O’Connor Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Greeley Care Home or Greeley Sacred Heart Church. T.J. Finn & Sons Funeral Home of Greeley is in charge of arrangements.
Ann was born on May 15, 1933, in Greeley to Patrick and Agnes O’Gorman. She graduated from Sacred Heart School in Greeley in 1951, and married the love of her life, Miles A. (Bud) Costello, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley on June 23, 1952.
Ann was the best mother ever. She stayed home to raise her 10 children, and once she had no more young ones at home, babysat for others. Her ability to manage a household of 12 was amazing. Ann lived in Greeley, Central City, and Gothenburg for a short time and lived many years in Fremont. In her later years, she moved back to Greeley to be closer to her roots.
Ann was a feisty Irish woman, who took great pride in her heritage and all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was our greatest fan and champion. Mom loved music. She was proud of the times she sang the Ave Maria at weddings. She also loved flowers, playing cards with friends and family and had great memories of her travels to Ireland. She also made every holiday very special for her family. Ann was always ready with a witty response. When asked what was new, she always responded “it’s not out yet.”
She was a devout Catholic and made sure that her kids grew up in the Catholic Church. Growing up, Mom made sure each night to gather her kids in the living room to kneel and say our prayers.
Her family is very appreciative of the loving treatment she received at the Greeley Care Home, the Nye Legacy Care Home in Fremont and the Hospice House in Omaha.
Survived by her children, Amy Gaston of Lincoln, Miles (Nancy) Costello of Beatrice, Patrick (Sheri) Costello of Omaha, Dennis (Jeanine) Costello of Naperville, Illinois, Mary (John) Bichsel of Leawood, Kansas, Jennifer (Mike) Ingham of Pella, Iowa, Kathleen Costello of Lincoln, Karen Costello of Omaha, Timothy (Ninette) Costello of Papillion and Sue (Ken) Sedlak of Lincoln; grandchildren, Becki Gaston-Wise, Erick Gaston, Christie Roberts, Kellie Costello, Morgan Costello, Ryley Costello, Chris Costello, Erin Kramer, Megan Fraber, Sean Costello, Katie Provenzano, Colleen Costello, Dennis Bichsel, Jill Ingham, Maggie Ingham, Olivia Costello, Shannon Costello, Jared Costello, Kielee Costello, Ian Ritterbush, Shelby Ritterbush, and Ciara Ritterbush; great-grandchildren, Trent, Harper, Sophie, Julia, CJ, Alex, Andres, Henry, Samuel, Carolyn, Caleb, Avery, Skylar, Colin, Kerry, Murphy, Charlie, Aidan, Claire, Ava, Colten, and Lucy; and sister, Clare Davlin.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Agnes O’Gorman; husband, Miles A. Costello; baby son, Gregory Michael; brother, Patrick O’Gorman; sisters, Coletta Collins, Maxine Codo, Catherine Burke, Agnes Schneider; daughter-in-law, Carmen Costello; and granddaughters, Emily Costello and Elise Ritterbush.