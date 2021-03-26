 Skip to main content
Ann Torgerson
Ann Torgerson

Ann Torgerson

November 17, 1950—March 7, 2021

Ann Torgerson, age 70, of Whitewood, South Dakota, passed away March 7, 2021, while surrounded by family.

Ann is survived by her husband, Miles Torgerson; daughters, Shontelle Tweedy (Eddy Koehler) and Nicole (Steve) Bolton; stepsons, Eric (Cindy) Torgerson, Chad (Natalie) Torgerson, and Jordan (Stephanie) Torgerson; and an abundant supply of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, and friends.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Edith Guhl, and brother, John Guhl.

Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 27, at 11 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel.

