September 5, 1936 – September 1, 2019
Anna B. Janssen, 82 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health. Anna was born Sept. 5, 1936, in Fremont to Jesse and Mary (Varner) Palmer. She married Irvin L. Janssen on Oct. 14, 1960, in Fremont. Irvin died Oct. 11, 2000. Anna was a homemaker and lived all her life in Fremont except from 1949 to 1951 when she lived in Edgar Springs, Missouri. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Fremont.
She is survived by sister, Rosalie Franke of Fremont; nieces, Judy Rippy and Mary Novotny, both of Fremont; and many other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents; husband; brother, J.D. Palmer; half brothers, Dana and Raymond Palmer, Charles, Lloyd and Forrest Crawford; half sisters, Jean Busch, Ethel Palmer, Jessie Graspy and Florence Searl.
The funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Revs. Leland Foreman and Richard Crooks will officiate. Visitation on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Burial at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church.
Online condolences at: mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers, Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490