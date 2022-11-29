Anna (Kaup) Goeken

May 21, 1939 – November 22, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial for Anna (Kaup) Goeken, 83, of Stanton, will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, in Stanton. Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., followed by a wake at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Stanton. Home for Funerals-Stanton is in charge of the arrangements.

Anna passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services.

She was born on May 21, 1939, in rural Snyder, Nebraska, the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth (Stieren) Kaup. Anna attended St. Leo's Catholic School and graduated from the eighth grade. Following her formal education, Anna worked as a mother's helper.

On Jan. 21, 1963, Anna married Leo Henry Goeken at St. Leo's Catholic Church, in Snyder. Five children were born to this union. They lived in several towns in the area, and settled in Stanton, Nebraska, in 1975.

Anna was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and its Altar Society in Stanton. She taught CCD for several years, and made church banners. She was a longtime member of the Country Piecemakers Quilt Guild.

Anna was very talented. She did wall papering, painting and refinished woodwork. Anna was well known for her hand quilting, having won numerous awards and also mended farmers' clothing. In the late 1970s, Anna opened a daycare center in her home and operated it until the mid-1990s. Anna loved gardening and enjoyed feeding and watching birds.

Anna is survived by her children: Barbara (Doug) Haselhorst, of Neligh, Nebraska; DaNita (Tom) Schellpeper, of Stanton; Loretta (Ron) Tejkl, of Leigh, Nebraska; David (Elaine) Goeken, of Norfolk, Nebraska; and Clarinda Goeken and Humberto Andrade, of Stanton; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Anna is also survived by her sister, Monica (Dennis) Tomka of Howells, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Connie Kaup of West Point, Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Anna in death were her parents; husband, Leo; three brothers, Donald, Joseph and Erwin; and one sister, JoAnn Peterson.

Pallbearers will be Anna's grandchildren: Elizabeth Collins, Thomas Wuestewald, Andrew Wuestewald, Sydney Becker, Caleb Goeken, Courtney Borgmann, Humberto Andrade-Goeken, Eleanora Andrade-Goeken, Myka Goeken, and Audie Tejkl. Honorary pallbearers will be Anna's great-grandchildren: Caiden Dane, Braxton Borgmann, Mason Dane, Aiden Collins, Jaxon Dane, Hazel Collins, Charolette Borgmann, Lincoln Borgmann and Jax Becker.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.