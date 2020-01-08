April 23, 1930 – January 5, 2020
Anna M. Soderling, age 89, of Fremont died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at home.
Anna was born April 23, 1930, in Fremont to Oscar and Lulu (Seagle) Johnson. She was raised in Fremont and attended school here. Her first job outside of the home was working at Petrow’s Café in the basement where the candy was made. She then worked for a short time at Hormel. She married Howard Soderling on March 19, 1955, in Hooper. In 1964 the couple moved to Cedar Bluffs. Anna was a stay-at-home mom raising her family and making cakes for special occasions for many people. The couple continued to live in Cedar Bluffs until her husband retired from ADM, they then moved to Fremont.
While living in Cedar Bluffs, Anna had been a member of the Saunders County Extension Club. She also was a member of several area churches. Due to losing her house in Fremont to the flooding in March, she moved first to her son’s house in Fremont, then to Nye Square. While living at Nye Square she faithfully attended the Church of Christ that holds services there.
Survivors: daughter, LuAnn Soderling of Fremont; son, Lonnie (Janelle) Soderling of Lincoln, and grandsons, Joel and Logan (fiancée, Taylor Friemel) Soderling; son, Lyle Soderling and special friend Renee Barns of rural Craig, and grandsons, David (Machelle), Kevin (Erica) and Ryan Soderling; son, Loren (Sharon) Soderling of Fremont, and grandchildren, Holly (Terry) Homan, Kayla and Eric Soderling; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth (Joe) Yeoman of Lexington, Kentucky; brother, Fred (Ginger) Johnson of Fremont; sisters-in-law, Thelma Johnson of Arizona, Elaine Holbrook of Albion, Indiana, Beverly Knoell of Fremont, JoAnn Nelsen of California, Sandra Hansen of Fremont and Lois (Gene) Konopik of Omaha; brother-in-law, Orville Carman of Ozark, Missouri.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband Howard in 2011; parents; great-granddaughter, Madison Voils; sisters, Hazel Brown, Arlene Dillon, Shirley Carmen; and brother, Marvin Johnson.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Cate will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Visitation will be Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel.
