Anna Rose Ropp, age 89, peacefully passed away on April 22, 2023, in Littleton, Colorado, after suffering a fall. Visitation: Tuesday, May 2, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the West Center Chapel, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. A short visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, 16701 “S” St., with a rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment: Calvary Cemetery.