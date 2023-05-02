September 19, 1933 – April 22, 2023
Anna Rose Ropp, age 89, peacefully passed away on April 22, 2023, in Littleton, Colorado, after suffering a fall. Visitation: Tuesday, May 2, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the West Center Chapel, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. A short visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, 16701 “S” St., with a rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment: Calvary Cemetery.
To view live broadcasts of the prayer service and Mass, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Cast” button at the top of the home page.
Arrangements by: HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Road
402-391-3900 — heafeyheafey.com